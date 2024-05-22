MachPhive in
TikTok plans global layoffs in Ops and Marketing
Kind of sucks to see because I had friends who just started in their Ops teams when they got the message.
https://www.theinformation.com/articles/tiktok-plans-layoffs-of-operations-and-marketing-employees
geniusgumpProduct Manager
So ByteDance should just hand over TikTok? Do you think the whole TikTok ban drama is anything remotely business driven?
Proves their real motives are not business or profit driven.