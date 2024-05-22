MachPhive in  
Technical Program Manager  

TikTok plans global layoffs in Ops and Marketing

Kind of sucks to see because I had friends who just started in their Ops teams when they got the message.


https://www.theinformation.com/articles/tiktok-plans-layoffs-of-operations-and-marketing-employees

TheKarateKidSoftware Engineer  
As expected, we're going to see ByteDance destroy TikTok instead of giving it up.

Proves their real motives are not business or profit driven.
geniusgumpProduct Manager  
So ByteDance should just hand over TikTok? Do you think the whole TikTok ban drama is anything remotely business driven?
