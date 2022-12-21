youngbosslady in
JPMC Tech Connect
Hi, I am looking to pivot careers and go into SE or Data Science. Would anyone be able to provide compensation estimates for the JPMorgan Tech Connect Program for the Plano, TX location.
13
3368
Sort by:
NewmillennialCustomer Service Specialist
Hi, the pay for the Plano location is $43.26 an hour for Tech Connect and 90k base + 10k sign on bonus + up to 5k annual bonus following Tech Connect in the Software Engineering Program.
2
NewmillennialCustomer Service Specialist
Are you a part of the ‘23 cohort? If so I am too.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436