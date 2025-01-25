sjyoon in
CS graduate with terrible grades and no internships. Looking for advice.
Hi, I am a graduate of Bachelor of Computer Science, looking for career wise advices on getting a graduate role as a SWE. Here is my situation: terrible grade, no internships or other SWE relevant experiences. I had other obligations and some issues in my life to deal with during I was at uni and couldn't really focus on studying, so I ended up with terrible grades. I couldn't get any internships as well, so I have no relevant experiences in SWE. I feel quite lost right now that I have two less things to show off on my resume (uni grade, swe experience). Should I fill up my resume with lots of impressive projects? Is that all I can do and hope the companies will consider my resume? To be honest, I am not even sure what sore of projects will even be impressive enough to get my resume not thrown away. My goal is to eventually end up in big-techs or HFTs. Any advice will be greatly appreciated.
sjyoona day ago
Yeah you're right. Thank you for taking your valuable time to write me such a thoughtful comment. I will specify things first in my situation, see what I want to do and what I can do at the moment. Then maybe when I have a specific question, I'll come back for another question.
Cheers
You haven’t mentioned what applications you’ve submitted or how many, so there’s no direct feedback from recruiters or interviews. You haven’t mentioned what your actual grades were or what classes you took, so there’s nothing specific that can be said about what your strengths or interests are. You didn’t say what issues or obligations you had to overcome in school, so it’s impossible to coach you on how to frame overcoming those obstacles. You want to “end up” in big tech or trading without saying anything about why, and those are massively general categories of jobs.
The past cannot be changed but it can be reframed, so there’s no point in being vague. I suggest sitting down with someone who knows you and is a good influence in your life without a conflict of interest (i.e not a family member who has a set image in their head of what you “should” be), and have some really thoughtful discussions with them about what you want to do and what steps you can take to get into that situation. A goal without a plan or destination is just a wish.