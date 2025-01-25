CS graduate with terrible grades and no internships. Looking for advice.

Hi, I am a graduate of Bachelor of Computer Science, looking for career wise advices on getting a graduate role as a SWE. Here is my situation: terrible grade, no internships or other SWE relevant experiences. I had other obligations and some issues in my life to deal with during I was at uni and couldn't really focus on studying, so I ended up with terrible grades. I couldn't get any internships as well, so I have no relevant experiences in SWE. I feel quite lost right now that I have two less things to show off on my resume (uni grade, swe experience). Should I fill up my resume with lots of impressive projects? Is that all I can do and hope the companies will consider my resume? To be honest, I am not even sure what sore of projects will even be impressive enough to get my resume not thrown away. My goal is to eventually end up in big-techs or HFTs. Any advice will be greatly appreciated.