LinkedIn Front-End SSWE Odds

I had my SSWE virtual on-site for a front-end engineering role on Tuesday, and here is how it went:





System Design and Architecture - I feel great about this one and connected with the interviewer. I was able to talk about the problem at hand and offer ways to optimize and make for a better user experience. Coding DS&A - Nailed the first question and provided multiple ways to achieve the result. Provided a brute force solution to the second question and was stumbling for the optimized approach. I know I was on the right track and was able to explain my thought process. Product and Technical Taste - I felt great about this one and showcased a bit of my Github profile, and ultimately had a great conversation with both of the interviewers. JavaScript for UI - I felt great about this one, although it was more collaborative than I would have expected. Perhaps this slot was meant to see how I work with people. Pragmatic UI - I felt remarkable about this one. It was my favorite interview, and the engineers were knowledgeable. We went back and forth discussing tradeoffs and ultimately had a great time. Host Manager - I also thought this one went well though I know I could end up rambling at times.





Overall, the process was positive, and LinkedIn has a top-notch recruiting pipeline. At times, my nerves got the best of me, but I hope my communication skills shined in these moments.





What do you all think? It has been three days, and my recruiter mentioned to me yesterday morning that I should have the feedback by EOD.





Thanks!