Yinx in
College degree advice?
Hello, I’m a Jr in high school, I want to major in computer science and pursue software engineering. As of now my plan is to go to a community college for 2 years then transfer to a state school for another 2 years to secure my bachelors degree while minimizing the amount of debt I get into. Would it be smarter to get my bachelors and try to get a job right away, then a few years down the line go back for my masters, or would it be smarter to get my masters degree right away? Also, do you think my plan of going to a community college then state school is wise? or would it be better to go to a big name school regardless of the amount of student loans i’d need to take out. Thank you.
5
3421
Sort by:
kyle2123Software Engineering Manager
Eng Dir here - trust me. Higher degrees don’t count for anything. Not worth the debt to get a MS. Get your BS and then find a job. Nothing wrong with doing community college for the first two years. You’re smart to be keeping your debt low. First job you get is often the hardest one to land. Be persistent and use your network.
4
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Re postgraduate degrees: this is not true for all companies/industries. I've worked at shops that will bump your title as a fresh grad for having a masters, or credit you with an extra 2 YOE when leveling you - and obviously pay more too. "Is it worth it" is harder. Economically I think maybe yes, but only if you sign up for a 4+1 program at a typical state school - otherwise the usual advice applies, don't get a master's unless someone else pays for it.
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,528