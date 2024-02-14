College degree advice?

Hello, I’m a Jr in high school, I want to major in computer science and pursue software engineering. As of now my plan is to go to a community college for 2 years then transfer to a state school for another 2 years to secure my bachelors degree while minimizing the amount of debt I get into. Would it be smarter to get my bachelors and try to get a job right away, then a few years down the line go back for my masters, or would it be smarter to get my masters degree right away? Also, do you think my plan of going to a community college then state school is wise? or would it be better to go to a big name school regardless of the amount of student loans i’d need to take out. Thank you.