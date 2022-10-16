Is a BA/MS worth it?

1. I'd have to take a heavy courseload until i graduate = more stress

2. I could potentially graduate on time but it'd be tough. I may need to take an extra semester.

3. If i can finish the BA/MS within the time it would normally take to finish my BA, itd be free. But if i do take an extra semester, itd be around $20k extra.

4. I plan on doing full stack work after i graduate.

5. I may want to do engineering management in the future.

6. I've heard that BA/MS programs aren't very resepcted in industry because they're not seen as a "real masters degree"





Any thoughts/advice would be appreciated!

