Help Offers evaluation

I am married, have a child, and currently live in Austin, TX, where I own a home with a monthly mortgage payment of $2,500. I joined Expedia during the COVID period, but the company is now requiring employees to relocate to Seattle by March 2025 due to its hybrid work policy.





I feel relocating to Seattle is not worth it, as I don’t see significant growth opportunities at Expedia. Additionally, the cost of housing and living in Seattle is much higher compared to Texas.





I currently have two offers in hand to leave Expedia.