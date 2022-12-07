CSTech in
Internship.
Hello everyone.
I am in my undergrad doing Computer Science (2nd Semester)
I wanted to know that if I know Python well and have a good understanding of Data Structures & Algorithm will I be able to grab
any tech internship for the up coming "Summer Internship" in the US?
Thank you.
9Kckq8gcMSoftware Engineer
Keep your options open and be flexible! Also, dont wait for a formal internship. Try to find other projects you can work on. Maybe you and your friends build something and then while you're building document what you're learning
CSTechComputer Science at University of Minnesota
Thank you for your reply and for such valuable informations.
