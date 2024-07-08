SWE Infra vs Product (@Meta)

Going to be joining Meta soon as a new grad swe and although it is quite early, I want to choose a pathway to specialise in so I maximise my TC. My prior experience involves full-stack work and I would say I'm very comfortable to it compared to my knowledge of system programming (which is very little atm)





I have an opportunity to work on Rust backend/system programming but also another to work as an Android Engineer.





What is easier to get promotions for and lead to more TC? Infra vs Product?