SWE Infra vs Product (@Meta)

Going to be joining Meta soon as a new grad swe and although it is quite early, I want to choose a pathway to specialise in so I maximise my TC. My prior experience involves full-stack work and I would say I'm very comfortable to it compared to my knowledge of system programming (which is very little atm)


I have an opportunity to work on Rust backend/system programming but also another to work as an Android Engineer.


What is easier to get promotions for and lead to more TC? Infra vs Product?

henrydatascienceData Scientist  
Pick whichever you enjoy more, because there’s not going to be a cheat code that we can guarantee success with.
