Experienced dev: to job hop or too risky right now?

I have 5 years of web dev + react native experience under the belt and have spent 2.5 years at my current employer so far.





I'm ready to move on for various reasons, but given current economic conditions, especially with layoffs in tech, do you think it is riskier to join a new team? Or shall I spend my time upskilling and be more prepped for tech interviews?





(In this context, "upskilling" is me learning swift/ios programming, building and launching an app + leetcode. But its basically between: spend time on leetcode and active interviewing, or upskilling and then interviewing)





If it helps, I make $90k+ for remotely for a PA company living in NYC. I'm not uncomfortable with it, but it can get tight.