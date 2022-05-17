19g617l0wmknnm in
Fast track interview prep senior swe
Hey good people of levels.fyi!
What do i do to Ace those Hard coding interviews at Uber, Google for senior software engineering roles?
I think i have a lot of info on SD and signals that check. Someone of you are very fresh with offers, help a team-mate level up.
Software Engineer
What do you mean by SD? Would just prep via Leetcode or even some practice interviews with peers. For senior roles, highly recommend going through a healthy amount of system design questions.
Software Engineer
SD=> System Design. I should have not abbreviated
What about coding prep?
