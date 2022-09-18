HDdfqew09u41nj in
Who Should Be on Your Product Roadmap Planning Team, and Why?
I know your roadmap planning team should consist of people who can help you move your product planning and development forward, but who do you guys actually choose? How are you building the support when it's your big idea?
9
2687
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,388
PMs from stakeholder x-func product teams
Folks from GTM teams (mostly to help w/ discovery)
Folks from stakeholder internal teams (could be Ops, Compliance, Strategy, Finance, Legal etc)
Designer (or Staff+ Design)
Staff+ Eng and/or EM
Largely depends on who you’ll be working with tbh.