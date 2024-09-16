harrypalival in
NYC tech events / hackathons suggestions
I am a recent tech grad with past 1yr full time experience, cold applying is just not working for me and it has taken a toll on my mental health, I want to try exploring tech events happening in nyc where I can meet people and casually talk and just showcase my skills and atleast aim to get a good referral connection.
Any websites / app that you guys use for such a things would greatly help too.
Since I have never done this before. Any suggestions will greatly help me. I literally have 0 local contacts here in NYC. If you want to go together for such events I am open for that too.
I am not even sure if this is gonna work too but I ain't giving up not yet!
HowardSheSoftware Engineer
Not sure if it's still active but I did attend one of these back in the day and met a lot of cool people: https://www.meetup.com/new-york-code-coffee/
1
harrypalivalSoftware Engineer
Thank you human :)
