NYC tech events / hackathons suggestions

I am a recent tech grad with past 1yr full time experience, cold applying is just not working for me and it has taken a toll on my mental health, I want to try exploring tech events happening in nyc where I can meet people and casually talk and just showcase my skills and atleast aim to get a good referral connection.





Any websites / app that you guys use for such a things would greatly help too.





Since I have never done this before. Any suggestions will greatly help me. I literally have 0 local contacts here in NYC. If you want to go together for such events I am open for that too.





I am not even sure if this is gonna work too but I ain't giving up not yet!