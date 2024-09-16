harrypalival in  
Software Engineer  

NYC tech events / hackathons suggestions

I am a recent tech grad with past 1yr full time experience, cold applying is just not working for me and it has taken a toll on my mental health, I want to try exploring tech events happening in nyc where I can meet people and casually talk and just showcase my skills and atleast aim to get a good referral connection.

Any websites / app that you guys use for such a things would greatly help too.

Since I have never done this before. Any suggestions will greatly help me. I literally have 0 local contacts here in NYC. If you want to go together for such events I am open for that too.

I am not even sure if this is gonna work too but I ain't giving up not yet!
2
2488
Sort by:
HowardSheSoftware Engineer  
Not sure if it's still active but I did attend one of these back in the day and met a lot of cool people: https://www.meetup.com/new-york-code-coffee/
1
harrypalivalSoftware Engineer  
Thank you human :)

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,584