Infos on CARIAD?
it looks like I'm getting an offer as Senior SE from CARIAD, who are building Volkswagen's Software Platform in Berlin, Germany. Does anybody have any info regarding TC, levels, teams, atmosphere etc.? Have you heard about that company before?
cv2eni299Software Engineer
Wow, sounds like a great opportunity. Never heard of them though. You going to take it?
elemelonSoftware Engineer
Maybe. Am currently in the space domain and I actually care more about rockets than cars 😅 It'll come down to their offer, which I should receive soon.
