Amazon SDE II Interview Prep
Currently between jobs due to another offer being rescinded. Somehow managed an Amazon on-site. 4+ YOE.
Are those "dedicated coaching" sites like interviewing.io and igotanoffer worth it?
Was thinking it could be a good way to get some Amazon-specific direction on prep.
Thoughts/experience?
Software Engineering Manager
I would stick to YouTube for this. Tones of great free examples on there.
