Amazon SDE II Interview Prep

Currently between jobs due to another offer being rescinded. Somehow managed an Amazon on-site. 4+ YOE.

Are those "dedicated coaching" sites like interviewing.io and igotanoffer worth it?

Was thinking it could be a good way to get some Amazon-specific direction on prep. 

Thoughts/experience?
19g617l4rt6qs6Software Engineering Manager  
I would stick to YouTube for this. Tones of great free examples on there.
1

