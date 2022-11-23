Transition to SWE Advice

Hello, so my goal is to transition into SWE from the financial services industry. I'm currently going back to school for a B.S. in CompSci (WGU). Currently my plan is to finish my degree, build a small portfolio, leet code, and learn a diverse range of technologies and languages.





The problem is my current role; my title is Sr. Business Control Specialist but in that role all I do is write code to automate tasks and build programs to improve the market risk management for a multi-billion dollar trading book. And with that comes decent pay to the tune of ~100k / yr total.





Which brings us to the heart of the issue that I bieve switching industries will be very difficult at that comp level. So what else do I need to do to try and break into something like a MAANG or Quant/Algo position where I can keep my comp and start getting real SWE experience?