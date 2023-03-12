Promoted from software engineer to architect, how to prepare?

Hi,

I'm a senior software engineer with 7 years of backend development and 3 years of frontend development. Currently I am the most experienced backend swe in current team, 20 devs and 20 other roles. Sometimes I feel I am the tech lead in the team besides our architect. Recently I am told that the company want me to be an architect for another project to migrate it to gcp. I was never a tech lead or architect before. What should I prepare for this promotion?





Any suggestions would be appreciated!