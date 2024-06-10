Product Management in Healthcare

I’m in need of some product management advice. I’m a product manager for the past 8+ years in healthcare industry and making $150K remotely in NJ. I have a A.S. In Comp Sci, B.S. in Info Systems along with an MBA with Supply Chain concentration. I’m looking for a Lead Product Manager or even a Principal Product Manager role for the last year and had many(over 50) interviews but I either back out of the smaller or startup companies, not a fit for each other or the big healthcare companies offers are too low. Did anyone here successfully get out of product management for a significant salary increase? If so what roles? I’ve tried going down the Director of Product roles but reached the final stages a few times with no offer. I really do not want to be a sole people leader and enjoy being hands on. Any career advice would be greatly appreciated!