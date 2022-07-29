HanoiLegend in
What are some questions you ask interviewers when it's your turn to ask the questions?
I had a friend ask me the other day and I usually as questions about:
1) interview process
2) expectations in the first 30, 60, 90 days
3) whether the role has cross-functional responsibilities
Curious what other things you guys ask
undertoneSoftware Engineer
You’re interviewing the company as much as the company is interviewing you. So you can even reflect some of the behavioral they ask you. Ask what’s truly different about culture here than anywhere else. I’d also ask some hypotheticals like, if you could snap your fingers and have a quarters worth of work completed, what would get done and why. What are the growth metrics being tracked? What’s most exciting to you about this company?
