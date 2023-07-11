slolearnerdn in
AMZN applied Sat rejected Mon - typical?
Thoughts on my applying to Amazon on Saturday late afternoon, and getting rejection Monday morning? Recruiter had an extra coffee? ATS with no emails on weekend rules? Bad resume / potential fit? Pipelining? Ideal candidate already known?
Felt pretty qualified for the role, so a little surpising.
15
4905
Sort by:
prodfrustProduct Manager
I had a similar case and turned out that they had already selected someone for the role internally ...hence the rejection
8
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,485