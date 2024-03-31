Entrepreneur to Corporate job

Hi everyone,







I’ve been running my own e-commerce and tech services business in the UK since 2013, leading a team that includes four full-timers, two part-timers, and several freelancers. Our profit is around £400-500k yearly.





With a computer science degree and a knack for leadership, vision, and team building, I’ve picked up a wide range of skills along the way. Lately, I've been curious about what kind of salary and role I could land in a corporate job, given my entrepreneurial background.





I believe my skills could make a significant difference. Being an entrepreneur has its benefits and drawbacks. Although it's rewarding, I'm curious about how much more I could achieve and the broader impact I could have with the backing of a large corporation's resources. I'm open to relocating for a role where I can make the most meaningful contribution.







Would love to hear your thoughts or advice on this.





Thanks!



