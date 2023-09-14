Getting better at software architecture and design

Here's my ultimate goal - I want to be better at software architecture , system design and design patterns. But is this possible without implementing it myself or without going through years of coding? I don't have a lot of software programming experience. However I'm looking to be more valuable to my company by bringing the following

- good management - project and people - done

- road mapping - working on vision and creating road maps

- architecture and system design know how - this is the part I'm looking at.





Over all objective is to be more valuable as a technical manager.





I am a sdet manager currently with a team of 14 reporting to me. Treat this as an open ended question. Any advice is appreciated.