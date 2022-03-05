19g615l0a0oeaf in  
Software Engineer  

Have you heard of Formation.dev ?

I'm curious if anyone here has opinions on formation.dev

This is a remote fellowship specializing in helping developers break into FAANG-level roles. The reviews I found on Quora + Reddit are all incredible.. almost too good to be true. Granted, the program has a moderate to hefty price tag (depending on your perspective). But arguably worth it considering the potential salary you can gain if they deliver. 

Any thoughts? 

If you haven't heard of them, check out their site below:
CharlesLovelaceSoftware Engineer  
Is this an ad? 🤔
4
zebraGangSoftware Engineer  
Haha, it is not… but if it was, would I admit it ..? 🤔🤔🤔 .. 🤷‍♂️

