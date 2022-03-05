Have you heard of Formation.dev ?

I'm curious if anyone here has opinions on formation.dev





This is a remote fellowship specializing in helping developers break into FAANG-level roles. The reviews I found on Quora + Reddit are all incredible.. almost too good to be true. Granted, the program has a moderate to hefty price tag (depending on your perspective). But arguably worth it considering the potential salary you can gain if they deliver.





Any thoughts?





If you haven't heard of them, check out their site below: