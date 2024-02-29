Dasil in
Product Design Director to IC
Has anyone gone through this? As a director I really miss the creating and active collaboration as an individual contributor. I'd love to hear everyone's thoughts. Thanks
Drakedragon
I wanted to focus more on developing my skillset and chose this path. Although I miss the managerial aspect and motivating teams to deliver, I am in full control of my calendar and my work. Less talking, more doing 😋
1
DasilProduct Designer
Congrats mate! That’s great. That’s more or less why I’m contemplating it. Out of curiosity did you switch companies or did you stick around?
