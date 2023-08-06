What do you think of this "Recruitment Predators: Recruitment Bait-and-Switch Scams"

Have you or anyone you know ever been a victim of 'Recruitment Predators: Recruitment Bait-and-Switch Scams'? What do you think of this?





⚠ "Recruitment Bait-and-Switch" is a devious trick used by recruiters to lure job seekers. Scammers lure candidates with enticing job descriptions and promises. They then switch the offer and pressure candidates to sign it RIGHT NOW. Remember, scammers resort to deception because there might be something questionable with their teams or the job they’re offering.





