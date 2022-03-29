Product Manager 2 job offer

I received a job offer from Zoominfo ( that I ended up declining).

The offer was :

Base $130,000

Bonus: $13000

RSU: 20,000 ( vesting 25% every year)





I knew that I woudn't go for this company, and I wasn't prudent enough at the time and did not clarify with the recruiter ( as i had another offer from a company that I liked better).





I want help from this community understanding what dollar amount will 20,000 RSU, translate to? Or is 20,000 an absolute dollar amount ( where every year $5000 will vest)?





Let's say stock price at the time if offer was $67 and currently it's $57.





I was given this offer 6 months ago.





Thank you







