Registering for H1B lottery through a company & still looking out for jobs

Hi,

I will start my work on OPT [Optional Practical Training on F1 visa] in June. I have only one offer from a company (Company A), but I don't have a good CTC. I'm still interviewing for other positions, but Company A is starting the procedure for the H1B lottery.

Suppose I get an offer from another company, will it be possible for me to get out of the lottery, in case the other company also wants to register for the H1B lottery?

Secondly, I have read on "Blind" that people register for the H1B lottery with two possible employers. How is it even allowed?



