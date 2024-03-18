MBB to tech PM

Hi everyone! A few months into my role at an MBB firm (out of undergrad) and am wondering if anyone who has made the switch to product management in tech would be willing to share their thought process and how it has turned out.





Few specific things I would love also to get insight on:

1. WL balance & comp considerations (for all stages of career)

2. Where to go if I want high upside (equity growing fast) but also pretty competitive base pay (if this is even possible as tech pm)

3. Career progression as tech pm (seems like people can get stuck at same level forever?)

4. What level for pm can I switch into and when?









Thanks!