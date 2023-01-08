Enterprise vs Startup Culture

For those that have worked on software development teams in both enterprises AND startups ...





I am a relatively new software developer (full-time for about 3 years). I am currently working for a startup where about 12 of the 40 employees are also software developers. Previously, I worked for a company with about 250k+ employees and dozens of software development teams.





The conundrum I am facing is that my current team (at the startup) is all about new features and services and are less concerned about code construction, best-practices, tech debt, etc. I am sure this is normal as the company needs to make money rather than focus on less non-revenue-generating activities. However, I continue to evangelize that the lack of housekeeping is hindering our current agility and will cause a snowball effect in the future.





Again, for those that have worked on both enterprise and startup software development teams, what has your expereince been? How do you rectify these two mindset?





Personally, I'm starting to think I am not meant to work for startups ... given my meticulous nature.