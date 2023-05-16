Nightly95 in
In a surprise to absolutely no one: Amazon plans to add AI to shopping search
Saw a Bloomberg article mention that Amazon plans to add conversational AI to its product searches.
Seems like it could be a good idea, it'd be nice to be able to ask like "can you recommend books about X topic," but at the same time, it could be absolutely riddled with promoted garbage (which, honestly, already kind of is the case). What're your thoughts?
5
3346
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer
I'll be interested to see if it reduces or increases the amount of garbage on there. So many knockoffs and cheap stuff, would hate to keep seeing those suggestions pop up.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,462