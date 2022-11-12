spahf1 in
How do you get into the zone? I’m not motivated and winter is coming...
It's dark, the news is grim, and there's a lot of pressure to do this and do that. How are you staying productive and more importantly, motivated? Need a boost guys 😞
Im a big fan of short term goal planning gets me more focused and less worried about other stuff that dont warrant attention at the moment.
Accomplishing those short term goals gives me a small endorphin boost too haha