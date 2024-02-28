Fintech +CFA-2 + senior data scientist

Dear community, I am based in Germany. I have masters in data science from one of the technical universities in Germany. I have been working in fintech now for about 2 years. I have overall experience of 6 years with mix of data science, data engineering and design, development and delivering E2E data products. While leading some of the projects. Also, while I was working in Fintech I got interested in knowing some depths of the financial world and could clear till CFA-2. My current profile is Sr. Data scientist in (thematic indexing domain). And I am looking for some head of data kind of position in Fintech companies. Is this feasible with my current set of experience? I am also planning to to move out of Germany as I am not very satisfied with the salaries here. My current compensation is around 100-120k. Looking forward to suggestions