Am I being paid reasonably
Hello,
I got hire as a Business Analyst 6 months ago at a 100k a year in the bay area with 1 year of experience, is that reasonable? Come February, there will be salary discussion as part of our reviews, I'm wondering how much should I try to discuss with my manager.
I fear I didn't negotiate properly when I got hired. I work with software engineers as a PO but will be transitioning to be more customer focus and actually going out there to speak with customers on features and gather some requirements. I am a hard worker, and have been getting nothing but positive feedbacks, even from our director.
Thank you
qualczProduct Manager
Have you looked at what the median is? 100k is definitely just short of the median so maybe look for 20-30k more in base depending on what the rest of your comp looks like. Idk how reasonable that is but here's the numbers I found: https://www.levels.fyi/t/business-analyst/locations/san-francisco-bay-area?sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC&yoeChoice=junior
