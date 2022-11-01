Am I being paid reasonably

Hello,





I got hire as a Business Analyst 6 months ago at a 100k a year in the bay area with 1 year of experience, is that reasonable? Come February, there will be salary discussion as part of our reviews, I'm wondering how much should I try to discuss with my manager.





I fear I didn't negotiate properly when I got hired. I work with software engineers as a PO but will be transitioning to be more customer focus and actually going out there to speak with customers on features and gather some requirements. I am a hard worker, and have been getting nothing but positive feedbacks, even from our director.





Thank you