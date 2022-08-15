31Ihc21 in
Did anyone watch the WeWork film?
WeWork founder Adam Neumann has somehow gotten a $350 million check from one of the most successful funds, VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. This is the largest funding round check it has ever written to a company and given Adams notorious reputation for the insane collapse of WeWork, should we expect a sequel to the movie?
The company he's working on is called Flow and guess what? It's a residential real estate service 😬
WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture
Adam Neumann, the co-founder of WeWork, has backing from Andreessen Horowitz for his new rental apartment business, Flow. The New York Times reports A16Z kicked in $350 million, valuing Flow at over a billion dollars.
