GPT-4 is here
They're saying that GPT-4 can pass a bar exam, AP exams, and exhibit human-level intelligence by academic metrics. This is the next phase of AI. Also inputs and token windows are much larger. Much more powerful.
aaron
As of right now it’s pretty bad at proofs that are any level above basic theorems. It knows how to structure them and knows which ideas to use in the most common order, it just doesn’t conclude the right things in my experience. Would be cool if this improves
