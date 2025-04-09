J W in
If you were starting your tech career from scratch in 2025, what would you do differently?
To the engineers, PMs, and designers out there who’ve been through the grind – looking back, what would you change if you had to start over today?
I’m trying to break in and want to skip the BS. If you were 25 again, broke but hungry, what would your game plan be?
Drop your wisdom. Others will thank you too.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
If I were starting from scratch in 2025, I’d focus less on chasing prestige and more on building leverage. That means: Learn in public. Blog, tweet, share your projects. People notice. Get really good at one thing (frontend, backend, UX, whatever), then stack adjacent skills on top. Join a startup early if you can stomach the risk—you’ll learn 10x faster than at a giant company. Network like hell. Warm intros > cold apps. Don’t burn time on Leetcode unless you’re targeting Big Tech. Most jobs don’t care. And most importantly: build stuff. Even simple projects show way more than a polished resume ever will. Hunger matters, but direction matters more.
worldsworstgoogler0Data Scientist
If one learns faster at a startup, will that help them earn more money in 10 years than someone working at Big Tech? As if in 10 years, who is more likely to have more $€£: someone who worked at fast-paced startups or someone who stayed at a FAANG company? Based on my circle of friends, Big Tech compounding RSUs and promotions = $1M+ over 10 years for many engineers. Yes, you build rare skills that are in demand and under-taught at Big Tech, but will you be able to secure a role after 10 years that pays significantly more than someone who spent the past 10 years in Big Tech?
