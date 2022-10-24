JEREMY in
Do ML/AI or software engineers at Quantitative Trading firms have limited career options after ?
If a person working in ML/AI or distributed systems role at say Hudson River Trading wants to leave , would this person have limited options when it comes to the Silicon valley companies like MAANG ?
13
4206
poloGc13Financial Analyst
Idk why you'd care when you're making 500k/yr 😭
7
AusData Scientist
MAANG DS makes just as much. Its also probably easier to break into.
