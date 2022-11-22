Career advice





Pros:

1. Freedom to move to any location in US as most software jobs are spread over compared to the current field which are mostly in Midwest. This is a bit important to me as I have few friends here and sometimes feel lonely.

2. Long term growth opportunities.

3. I can go back to India if I want as software industry/pay #software #engineering is decent in India compared to mechanical.





Cons:

1. I have around Masters +3 yrs experience in current field and senior engineer currently with good pay. May have to start over again as SDE.

2. Good WLB at current company.

3. Job satisfaction. I’m a petrol head and love occasionally working on machines at my job. I may also enjoy software dev but I’m not sure as of now.





Thanks

Hello all, I really appreciate any advice on this. I’m currently working as embedded software developer (engine/transmission software development using MATLAB/Simulink, nothing related to OS) and thinking of switching into tech companies. I know it is not easy but I’m fairly confident I could learn DSA etc but I may struggle with system design. Anyway, below are the pros and cons I have listed out. Any opinion or advice is appreciated especially if anyone had the same experience. I’m on visa if that matters.