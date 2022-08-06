qwertyCoder in  
Software Engineer at Amazon 

Amazon buys iRobot / Roomba

Another smart home acquisition for Amazon. What many dont realize about Amazon is that it has tons of information on how companies are already performing via sales data on their platform. This puts them at a big leg up compared to many other acquirers.

https://www-cnbc-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/08/05/amazon-to-acquire-maker-of-roomba-vacuum-for-roughly-1point7-billion.html
Amazon is acquiring iRobot for $61 a share, an all-cash deal that values the Roomba maker at $1.7 billion, the companies announced Friday.

Mentor
MetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook 
Solid acquisition. Will be interesting to see if they integrate some of their home robot features into a higher end roomba

