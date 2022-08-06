qwertyCoder in
Amazon buys iRobot / Roomba
Another smart home acquisition for Amazon. What many dont realize about Amazon is that it has tons of information on how companies are already performing via sales data on their platform. This puts them at a big leg up compared to many other acquirers.
MentorMetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook
Solid acquisition. Will be interesting to see if they integrate some of their home robot features into a higher end roomba
