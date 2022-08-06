Amazon buys iRobot / Roomba

Another smart home acquisition for Amazon. What many dont realize about Amazon is that it has tons of information on how companies are already performing via sales data on their platform. This puts them at a big leg up compared to many other acquirers.





https://www-cnbc-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/08/05/amazon-to-acquire-maker-of-roomba-vacuum-for-roughly-1point7-billion.html