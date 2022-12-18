muzmuz in  
Computer Science at Brooklyn College 

Java project recommendations.

Hello, so i am at the end of my junior year in college. I am going to apply to some internships for 2023 summer but first i need to build up my resume. Can anyone give me some project recommendations? I know java,c++,JUnit, and currently learning MySql. Thankyou.
6
2502
Sort by:
egg19Backend Software Engineer  
Learn to build an API with Spring Boot and some sort of database (MySQL can easily be hosted locally). Having a simple CRUD application on your resume could go a long way if you are trying to become a backend software engineer
7
jseifuComputer Science at University of Washington 
I second this, I also did this exactly and it also helps with projects in the internship as well. Definitely important

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482