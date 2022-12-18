muzmuz in
Java project recommendations.
Hello, so i am at the end of my junior year in college. I am going to apply to some internships for 2023 summer but first i need to build up my resume. Can anyone give me some project recommendations? I know java,c++,JUnit, and currently learning MySql. Thankyou.
egg19Backend Software Engineer
Learn to build an API with Spring Boot and some sort of database (MySQL can easily be hosted locally). Having a simple CRUD application on your resume could go a long way if you are trying to become a backend software engineer
jseifuComputer Science at University of Washington
I second this, I also did this exactly and it also helps with projects in the internship as well. Definitely important
