Spouse has an offer from a pharma company
My spouse has an offer from a pharma company based out of NJ.
Position offered -L3.1
Company - (Sanofi)
Base pay - 160K
Bonus -20% of base pay every year regardless of performance
401K -max 9% (company will match 150% of the contribution)
Good health benefits
Current CTC - 140K including bonus
Does this offer sound good for a pharma company in New Jersey for a technical manager role? I am unable to find content on salary for Sanofi on Levels.FYI.
bringeeRecruiter
Seems like a solid offer, but I'd be looking for some sort of sign-on bonus. What's your spouse's years of experience?
DuskygurlData
15 years
