Seeking for New Job opportunity

Hello Everyone,
I am an international student currently pursuing masters in computer science, graduating in May 2023. I have an experience of 2 years as a Software Engineer. I am looking for entry/mid level position. I am open to SDE, Front End/ Backend/ Full stack developer roles with H1-B spsonsorhip. I am actively looking and applying . I really appreciate if any one in the community can help me referring to any open position. As a international student it will be a great help for me during this tough time . I am happy to make connections. Thanks in advace.
SudeshResearch Scientist
We can maybe connect on LinkedIn? https://www.linkedin.com/in/imsudesh/
