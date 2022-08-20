Lyft in
Thoughts as Samsara
See conflicting things with wlb. Reviews seem good though
Tc 130k
Yoe 5
3
2422
Sort by:
17d5er3khje4fhSoftware Engineer
Overall decent company, but WLB depends on the team you join. Infra will definitely be worse mainly due to on-call. Also lot of departures from there recently, so they're still settling into their skin a little bit with leadership / new hires.
1
LyftSoftware Engineer
Thanks! I had onsite that went pretty well. Hoping to get backend offer!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,387