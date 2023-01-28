Manager to Data Analyst/Scientist

So, many people move on to more managerial roles as they progress, which is great if they like it. But I am wondering, has anyone done the opposite? I work as a project manager right now, and honestly, I see this role as more of a coordinator, keeping track of project progress and milestones, creating project plans, corordinating between multiple stakeholders, you get the drift. There is no people management or mentoring involved( I work in staff augmentation mode), no technical involvement in terms of coding or solutioning, and I am realising that I don't enjoy this.

I did a Master's degree in Data Analytics, and I am confident that I have the technical chops, but not sure how I can make the move to a more technical role in Data, given that I do not have experience as a Data Analyst or Scientist. What would you do?