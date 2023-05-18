Taha Ali in
Can I become a software engineer with my computer information systems bachelors?
So my community college nad the university im close to only offers computer science and computer information systems degrees they dont have any kind of software engineering degree.
I was curious has anyone gotten that degree and became a software engineer through interships and projects plus the degree of course?
TheDaveFull-Stack Software Engineer
Short answer is yes. Your CIS program should have had you learn probably at least 3 programming languages, mine had me learn 4 of which only 1 was new to me (assembly). If it didn't, there are plenty of free resources to learn at least one language. Which one you choose should be asking the lines of what kind of job you are wanting to get. But in general, if you learn any of C, C++, Objective C, C# well and can understand logic, then you can easily translate most of that understanding to any of the other languages, even those not in the above list as it is syntax that changes, not the logic or general idea.
TheDaveFull-Stack Software Engineer
Along the lines... good old autocorrect being wrong as always.
