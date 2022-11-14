Foot in the door (industry), how to prepare to progress?

I have around 3 years in industry at the same company I joined when I graduated. I want to look at other options soon - how do I prepare for this at this early point in my career?





The obvious thing is to renew my resume to reflect my current experience (which I haven't touched in a while) and brush up on some behavioral Q/A.





But what else is suggested for someone with 3 years of experience? Should I start doing leetcode? Does 3 YOE not mean anything and I should prepare as I did 3 years ago?