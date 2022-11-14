d0xyl in
Foot in the door (industry), how to prepare to progress?
I have around 3 years in industry at the same company I joined when I graduated. I want to look at other options soon - how do I prepare for this at this early point in my career?
The obvious thing is to renew my resume to reflect my current experience (which I haven't touched in a while) and brush up on some behavioral Q/A.
But what else is suggested for someone with 3 years of experience? Should I start doing leetcode? Does 3 YOE not mean anything and I should prepare as I did 3 years ago?
6
2806
Sort by:
kf1oolaoSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Have you heard of the STAR method used in resumes? SITUATION Describe the situation that you were in, or the task that you needed to accomplish. Give enough detail for the interviewer to understand the complexities of the situation. This example can be from a previous job, school project, volunteer activity, or any relevant event. TASK What goal were you working toward? ACTION Describe the actions you took to address the situation with an appropriate amount of detail, and keep the focus on you. What specific steps did you take? What was your particular contribution? Be careful that you don’t describe what the team or group did when talking about a project. Let us know what you actually did. Use the word “I,” not “we,” when describing actions. RESULT Describe the outcome of your actions and don’t be shy about taking credit for your behavior. What happened? How did the event end? What did you accomplish? What did you learn? Provide examples using metrics or data if applicable.
1
kf1oolaoSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Some really good pointers on this page as well: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/landing_pages/in-person-interview
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482