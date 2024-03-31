Puffymar in
CS Paths to take?
CS Paths?
Trying to find out the most profitable from top to bottom
I also would like to know exactly the skills needed to do what I personally want
Example
1. Data avg (xxx,xxx)/yr
2.Cloud (xxx,xxx)/yr
3. Software engineering (xxx,xxx)/yr
And so on ^ were just blind guesses, but please enlighten me.
I want to make bots, machine learning and AI with python, don’t want to have to get a masters to get a job
I don’t mind doing data I don’t mind doing cloud
Don’t want to do websites
Don’t want to do useless stuff that I can’t use in my personal life, unless it’s data or cloud
I want to automate stuff to make my life easy, like automate my job, automate games I play, I’m trying to automate a Snapchat s** bot right now with python
Don’t mind learning SQL
I want to learn how to interact with web browsers in back end, making UI, but stuff I can sell to people, like a trade bot, or real time refreshing information system or something.
What would cloud be like?
How could I incorporate it into making my life easier?
What would be the easiest for starting a business?
Don’t mind doing cybersecurity
Explain what Cybersecurity, Cloud, software engineering, and any other times of paths you can think of would be like
3
1928
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,528
That is why they are built 💪 👌