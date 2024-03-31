CS Paths to take?

CS Paths?





Trying to find out the most profitable from top to bottom





I also would like to know exactly the skills needed to do what I personally want





Example









1. Data avg (xxx,xxx)/yr

3. Software engineering (xxx,xxx)/yr





And so on ^ were just blind guesses, but please enlighten me.





I want to make bots, machine learning and AI with python, don’t want to have to get a masters to get a job





I don’t mind doing data I don’t mind doing cloud





Don’t want to do websites





Don’t want to do useless stuff that I can’t use in my personal life, unless it’s data or cloud





I want to automate stuff to make my life easy, like automate my job, automate games I play, I’m trying to automate a Snapchat s** bot right now with python





Don’t mind learning SQL





I want to learn how to interact with web browsers in back end, making UI, but stuff I can sell to people, like a trade bot, or real time refreshing information system or something.









What would cloud be like?





How could I incorporate it into making my life easier?





What would be the easiest for starting a business?





Don’t mind doing cybersecurity









Explain what Cybersecurity, Cloud, software engineering, and any other times of paths you can think of would be like







