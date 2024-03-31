Puffymar in  
Software Engineer  

CS Paths to take?

CS Paths?

Trying to find out the most profitable from top to bottom 

I also would like to know exactly the skills needed to do what I personally want

Example


1. Data avg (xxx,xxx)/yr
2.Cloud (xxx,xxx)/yr
3. Software engineering  (xxx,xxx)/yr

And so on ^ were just blind guesses, but please enlighten me.

I want to make bots, machine learning and AI with python, don’t want to have to get a masters to get a job

I don’t mind doing data I don’t mind doing cloud

Don’t want to do websites

Don’t want to do useless stuff that I can’t use in my personal life, unless it’s data or cloud 

I want to automate stuff to make my life easy, like automate my job, automate games I play, I’m trying to automate a Snapchat s** bot right now with python

Don’t mind learning SQL

I want to learn how to interact with web browsers in back end, making UI, but stuff I can sell to people, like a trade bot, or real time refreshing information system or something.


What would cloud be like? 

How could I incorporate it into making my life easier?

What would be the easiest for starting a business?

Don’t mind doing cybersecurity 


Explain what Cybersecurity, Cloud, software engineering, and any other times of paths you can think of would be like


3
1928
Sort by:
OsuolaleSoftware Engineer  
Go and meet GPT it will explain everything to you

That is why they are built 💪 👌
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,528