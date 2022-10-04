Companies hiring designers internationally?

Hello,

I am looking for new design opportunities.

I have around 10 years of experience and would love to join some good company at senior/lead level (based on their levels).





I would require visa sponsorship to work in EU or Americas.

Are there any companies that hire designers internationally? (Provides visa sponsorship)

I would prefer these locations but I am open to consider others too

Germany

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Canada

USA



Your help will be appreciated 🙏