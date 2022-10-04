19g617l06yh949 in
Companies hiring designers internationally?
Hello,
I am looking for new design opportunities.
I have around 10 years of experience and would love to join some good company at senior/lead level (based on their levels).
I would require visa sponsorship to work in EU or Americas.
Are there any companies that hire designers internationally? (Provides visa sponsorship)
I would prefer these locations but I am open to consider others too
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Canada
- USA
Your help will be appreciated 🙏
Hi there! Finding design jobs with sponsorship can be tricky because design jobs are so in demand, many companies do not need to offer sponsorship to find a good pool of candidates. Here are a few job search resources that might be helpful: - Otta.com allows you to specify on your profile countries you're interested in working in and include with your application that you'd require sponsorship. It seems like roles like this one at Miro: https://app.otta.com/dashboard/jobs/NE1UTFhr are based in Amsterdam but are open to international applications. - Relocate.me helps professionals in the tech industry find jobs that include relocation packages. There is a similar site called relocateme.eu that also displays jobs that are open to sponsorship and relocation packages. - Remotive.com is a worldwide job board with remote opportunities - You may have luck finding local recruiters in the cities you're interested in and reaching out to see if they can help you locate roles that would be a good fit (similar to hiring a headhunter or job agent). Websites like hired.com also allow companies to reach out to you instead of the other way around based on your profile specifications which might help you filter out those not willing to sponsor.
