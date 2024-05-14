Seeking Career/Life Advice - (21y/o)

I'm a Finance undergrad & still no luck in landing my first internship so far. I stay in Austin, TX where Tech is booming & so has the hiring cut/lay offs been lately. I've been applying & reaching out to locals on LinkedIn trying to connect & no luck so far with that either. I am also a realtor, I'm pretty new at it, but it has been really difficult & at the same time draining both my pockets & time from the educations & fees. I’m not entirely sure of my career options so far, in which I hope to find after landing my internship, but I’m curious if there are any other unique career options in Finance I could break into that anyone can suggest.









I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing to land my first internship, but any suggestions of change/adjustments to speed up the process and share of personal experience or thoughts would help me a lot.