PMLove in  
Product Manager  

Favorite PM Posts of the Week

Useful and interesting list 👇
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lisazane_my-favourite-product-management-posts-of-activity-6986673237975867392-PlEN?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android
Lisa Zane on LinkedIn: My favourite product management posts of the week... + why 👇 1. | 19 comments

Lisa Zane on LinkedIn: My favourite product management posts of the week... + why 👇 1. | 19 comments

My favourite product management posts of the week... + why 👇 1. "Hiring for product managers is insane - the system is broken" by Andrew Bowker Why... 19 comments on LinkedIn

linkedin.com
3
1845
Sort by:
8fHU2nu1bBusiness Administration & Management  
I follow most of these people already and highly recommend you guys read their posts. Very informative and they are EXPERIENCED in the world of PM and PMM. I've gained quite a bit over the last few months. ty op
2

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217